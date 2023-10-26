For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Devin Shore a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 47 games last season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Shore produced no points on the power play last season.

Shore averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.