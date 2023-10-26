For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Devin Shore a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In one of 47 games last season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • Shore produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Shore averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

