High school football action in Gooding County, Idaho is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    Thursday

    Gooding High School at Kimberly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Kimberly, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wendell High School at Bear Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Montpelier, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mackay High School at Hagerman

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Hagerman, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

