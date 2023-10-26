Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gooding County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
High school football action in Gooding County, Idaho is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Gooding County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gooding High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wendell High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mackay High School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.