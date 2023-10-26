Kraken vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-200)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 2-4-1.
- Seattle has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.
- So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 1-2-1 (three points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents twice, and lost both times.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|28th
|32nd
|4.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|21st
|5th
|33.3
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|3rd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|14th
|11th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|21.74%
|13th
|29th
|68.75%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.82%
|14th
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
