The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on McCann against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Jared McCann vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

McCann has a goal in three of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McCann has registered a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

McCann has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that McCann goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

