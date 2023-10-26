The Seattle Kraken, with Jordan Eberle, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Eberle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Eberle vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 17:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Eberle has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of seven games this year Eberle has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Eberle has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 50% that Eberle goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

