Can we count on Justin Schultz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schultz has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

