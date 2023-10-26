How to Watch the Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to take in the action as the Hurricanes and Kraken meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|Hurricanes
|7-4 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 24 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have 16 goals this season (2.3 per game), 24th in the league.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (16 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|7
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|7
|1
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0%
|Jaden Schwartz
|7
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|69.2%
|Jared McCann
|7
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|57.1%
|Jordan Eberle
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|33.3%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 33 total goals (4.7 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes score the second-most goals in the league (27 total, 3.9 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 4.3 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaccob Slavin
|7
|3
|4
|7
|1
|2
|-
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|7
|3
|4
|7
|4
|5
|43.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|7
|4
|3
|7
|1
|5
|60%
|Brady Skjei
|7
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Stefan Noesen
|7
|1
|5
|6
|0
|2
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.