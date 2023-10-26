Having dropped three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Kraken Hurricanes 7-4 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 24 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 16 goals this season (2.3 per game), 24th in the league.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (16 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 7 1 6 7 2 4 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 7 1 4 5 2 3 0% Jaden Schwartz 7 4 0 4 2 2 69.2% Jared McCann 7 3 1 4 1 0 57.1% Jordan Eberle 7 1 2 3 3 5 33.3%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 33 total goals (4.7 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes score the second-most goals in the league (27 total, 3.9 per game).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 4.3 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players