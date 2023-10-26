The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) are favorites when they welcome in the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Hurricanes are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +165 moneyline odds.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals only twice this season.

The Hurricanes are 3-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in two of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina has been a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Seattle has not played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135)

