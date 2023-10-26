The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4, on a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Thursday, October 26 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-200) Kraken (+165) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in five games this season, and won two (40.0%).

Seattle has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals twice this season.

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 27 (2nd) Goals 16 (24th) 33 (32nd) Goals Allowed 24 (27th) 8 (3rd) Power Play Goals 5 (14th) 10 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (13th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 16 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 24th in the league.

The Kraken have conceded 24 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th.

Their -8 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

