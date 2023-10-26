Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Hurricanes on October 26, 2023
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Vince Dunn are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken play at PNC Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Dunn's one goal and six assists in seven games for Seattle add up to seven total points on the season.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and four assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Jared McCann is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with three goals and one assist.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored seven points in seven games (three goals and four assists).
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through seven games, with four goals and three assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
