In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Matthew Beniers to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

