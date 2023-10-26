Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Bjorkstrand scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

