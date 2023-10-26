Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Bjorkstrand has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bjorkstrand has registered a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

