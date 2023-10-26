If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Twin Falls County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lighthouse Christian School at Murtaugh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

7:00 PM MT on October 26 Location: Murtaugh, ID

Murtaugh, ID Conference: Snake River

Snake River How to Stream: Watch Here

Gooding High School at Kimberly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

7:00 PM MT on October 26 Location: Kimberly, ID

Kimberly, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Canyon Ridge High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27

6:55 PM MT on October 27 Location: Ammon, ID

Ammon, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Twin Falls High School