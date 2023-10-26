Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Twin Falls County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lighthouse Christian School at Murtaugh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Murtaugh, ID
- Conference: Snake River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gooding High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canyon Ridge High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Ammon, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
