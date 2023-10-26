If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Twin Falls County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lighthouse Christian School at Murtaugh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Murtaugh, ID
    • Conference: Snake River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gooding High School at Kimberly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
    • Location: Kimberly, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Canyon Ridge High School at Hillcrest High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Ammon, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeland High School at Twin Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Twin Falls, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

