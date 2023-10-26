Will Tye Kartye find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

Kartye has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

Kartye has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

