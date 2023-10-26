The Seattle Kraken, including Vince Dunn, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Fancy a bet on Dunn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Vince Dunn vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 23:48 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of seven games this season, Dunn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dunn has had an assist in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 3 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

