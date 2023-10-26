The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yanni Gourde light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

  • Gourde has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Gourde has zero points on the power play.
  • Gourde's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals in total (4.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.