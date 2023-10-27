Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Caribou County, Idaho is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Caribou County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Carey School at Grace High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Grace, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.