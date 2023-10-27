Support your favorite local high school football team in Cassia County, Idaho this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Teton County
  • Washington County
  • Bear Lake County
  • Lewis County
  • Power County
  • Boise County
  • Caribou County
  • Canyon County
  • Gooding County
  • Adams County

    • Cassia County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Burley High School at Bishop Kelly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.