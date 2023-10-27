The Boston Celtics (1-0) hit the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Boston shot better than 48.2% from the field, it went 33-3 overall.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Heat finished 27th.

Last year, the Celtics scored 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allowed (109.8).

Boston had a 49-12 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

Miami went 25-11 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Miami went 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics averaged 120.5 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged in away games (115.4).

Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed in road games (112.4).

The Celtics sunk 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat averaged 111.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 107.5.

At home, the Heat conceded 110.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 109.3.

The Heat drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (32.9%).

Celtics Injuries

