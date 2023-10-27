The Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Sexton posted nine points in a 130-114 loss versus the Kings.

In this article, we break down Sexton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds on average last season, 13th in the league.

The Clippers gave up 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the league).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Collin Sexton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 22 11 1 1 0 1 1 11/30/2022 30 21 6 6 1 0 0 11/21/2022 28 10 2 1 0 0 0 11/6/2022 27 22 3 2 2 0 1

