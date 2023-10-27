Jazz vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) face the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KTLA and KJZZ
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-3.5)
|228.5
|-165
|+140
Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers had a +41 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.1 (12th in NBA).
- The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (24th in the NBA).
- The teams combined to score 230.7 points per game last season, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allowed a combined 231.1 points per game last year, 2.6 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Los Angeles covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Utah covered 48 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.
Jazz and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Clippers
|+2000
|+1000
|-
