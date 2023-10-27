On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) face the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KTLA and KJZZ

KTLA and KJZZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-3.5) 228.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers had a +41 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.1 (12th in NBA).

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (24th in the NBA).

The teams combined to score 230.7 points per game last season, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allowed a combined 231.1 points per game last year, 2.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Utah covered 48 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +25000 +15000 - Clippers +2000 +1000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.