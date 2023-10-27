Jazz vs. Clippers October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) face the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Clippers (-4.5)
- Total: 228.5
- TV: KTLA, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.
- Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. He also sank 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He sank 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.
- Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists per game. He sank 63.4% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).
- Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook's stats last season included 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. He sank 41.7% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.
Jazz vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clippers
|Jazz
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.0
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
