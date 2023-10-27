On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) face the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Information

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.

Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. He also sank 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He sank 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists per game. He sank 63.4% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's stats last season included 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. He sank 41.7% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Jazz vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clippers Jazz 113.6 Points Avg. 117.1 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 47.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 38.1% Three Point % 35.3%

