The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) take on the Utah Jazz (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on KTLA and KJZZ. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KTLA and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -4.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah played 55 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

The average total for Jazz games last season was 235.1 points, 7.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Jazz covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Utah won 18, or 40%, of the 45 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Jazz had a record of 8-21, a 27.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Utah has a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Last season, the Jazz were 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, they were 26-15-0 ATS (.634).

Utah's games went above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 41) than on the road (28 of 41) last year.

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season, only four more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed.

Utah went 39-15 versus the spread and 33-21 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Clippers 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 39-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-9 33-21 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 24-4 118 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 17-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-23 15-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.