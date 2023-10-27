The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot at a 47.3% clip from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Clippers averaged.

Last season, Utah had a 22-19 record in games the team collectively shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Jazz were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Clippers finished 19th.

The Jazz put up an average of 117.1 points per game last year, just 4.0 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed to opponents.

Utah put together a 33-21 record last season in games it scored more than 113.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Jazz scored 118.0 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 116.2.

At home, the Jazz allowed 116.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than they allowed away (119.1).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (14.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries