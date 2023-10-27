Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jerome County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Jerome County, Idaho? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Jerome County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Potlatch Senior High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Hazelton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.