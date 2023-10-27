Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Kootenai County, Idaho this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lakeland High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
American Falls High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 28
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.