Lauri Markkanen plus his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Markkanen, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Kings), put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Markkanen's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Over 1.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 43.1 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were ranked 10th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25 per contest.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 33 34 12 1 6 2 1 11/30/2022 36 23 9 2 4 0 0 11/21/2022 39 25 10 3 1 1 1 11/6/2022 33 18 9 3 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.