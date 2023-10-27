Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lewis County, Idaho this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    Idaho City High School at Kamiah High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Kamiah, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nezperce High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Cambridge, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

