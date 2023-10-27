Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lewis County, Idaho this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lewis County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Idaho City High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nezperce High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Cambridge, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
