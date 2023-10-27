If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Owyhee County, Idaho this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

    • Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Marsing High School at Melba Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Melba, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

