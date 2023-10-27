Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his most recent time out, had eight points and four assists in a 130-114 loss to the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)

Over 11.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Over 2.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/21/2022 20 14 2 2 2 2 2 11/6/2022 15 5 2 0 1 0 0

