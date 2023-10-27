Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his most recent time out, had eight points and four assists in a 130-114 loss to the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

  • Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)
  • Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.
  • On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.
  • The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.
  • Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
1/18/2023 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
11/21/2022 20 14 2 2 2 2 2
11/6/2022 15 5 2 0 1 0 0

