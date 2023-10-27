The Utah Jazz, with Walker Kessler, face the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Kessler put up eight points and eight rebounds in a 130-114 loss versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Kessler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were ranked 12th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

In terms of three-point defense, the Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Walker Kessler vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 28 13 11 3 0 2 1 11/30/2022 22 5 4 0 0 4 0 11/21/2022 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 11/6/2022 16 4 5 0 0 2 0

