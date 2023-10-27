This week, there's high school football on the docket in Washington County, Idaho. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Washington County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Nezperce High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Cambridge, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

