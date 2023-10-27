Week 9 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring AAC teams. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte
Week 9 AAC Results
Florida Atlantic 38 Charlotte 16
- Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Passing: Daniel Richardson (19-for-26, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Larry McCammon III (15 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (12 TAR, 10 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)
Charlotte Leaders
- Passing: Trexler Ivey (8-for-15, 68 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Terron Kellman (20 ATT, 83 YDS)
- Receiving: Jake Clemons (2 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Charlotte
|Florida Atlantic
|325
|Total Yards
|349
|164
|Passing Yards
|218
|161
|Rushing Yards
|131
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 AAC Games
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-20.5)
Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-7)
East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)
No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)
