Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on October 28?
Should you wager on Adam Larsson to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Larsson has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
