The Boise State Broncos (3-4) and the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

Boise State is totaling 29.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 108th, allowing 30.9 points per game. In terms of points scored Wyoming ranks 84th in the FBS (26.3 points per game), and it is 71st on the other side of the ball (25.6 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Boise State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Boise State Wyoming 425.1 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (120th) 428.3 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.4 (64th) 190.6 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.4 (58th) 234.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (120th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State so far this season. He has 1,041 passing yards, completing 53% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 228 yards (32.6 ypg) on 42 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has 868 rushing yards on 151 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns. He's also added 396 yards (56.6 per game) on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's leads his squad with 628 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 216 yards, an average of 30.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 970 passing yards (138.6 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 203 yards (29 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has run the ball 75 times for 540 yards, with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland's 250 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 catches on 41 targets with four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught 10 passes and compiled 218 receiving yards (31.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Treyton Welch has racked up 190 reciving yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Boise State or Wyoming gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.