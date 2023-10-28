A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Boise State Broncos (3-4) and the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) clash on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5) 49 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 48.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Wyoming is 4-1-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

