Boise State vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Boise State Broncos (3-4) and the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) clash on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup.
Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Boise State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-5)
|49
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-225
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Duke vs Louisville
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Tulane vs Rice
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Washington vs Stanford
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- BYU vs Texas
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Wyoming is 4-1-1 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+525
|Bet $100 to win $525
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.