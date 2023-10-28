MWC foes meet when the Boise State Broncos (3-4) host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 5 points. The contest has an over/under of 49.

Boise State ranks 57th in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 108th in scoring defense (30.9 points allowed per game) this year. Wyoming has been struggling offensively, ranking 21st-worst with 324.7 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 380.4 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Boise State vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -5 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Boise State vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boise State Recent Performance

With 464.3 yards of total offense per game (-6-worst) and 426.0 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst) over the last three contests, the Broncos have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Although the Broncos rank -56-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (31.0 points allowed), they've been more successful on offense with 32.3 points per game (61st-ranked).

Although Boise State ranks -121-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (317.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 247.7 passing yards per game (88th-ranked).

The Broncos rank 34th in rushing offense (216.7 rushing yards per game) and 56th in rushing defense (108.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their most recent three-game stretch.

The Broncos have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Boise State's past three games have gone over the total.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State is 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in five of Boise State's six games with a set total.

Boise State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Boise State has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Bet on Boise State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State so far this season. He has 1,041 passing yards, completing 53% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 228 yards (32.6 ypg) on 42 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has 868 rushing yards on 151 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns. He's also added 396 yards (56.6 per game) on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's team-high 628 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has a total of 216 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Ahmed Hassanein has racked up 5.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Marco Notarainni is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 50 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Andrew Simpson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.