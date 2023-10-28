Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos match up at 5:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cowboys. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (+4.5) Over (49) Wyoming 30, Boise State 26

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 66.7% chance to win.

The Broncos have won once against the spread this season.

Boise State is winless against the spread when it is 4.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

This season, five of the Broncos' six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 7.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Boise State contests.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys have a 4-1-1 record against the spread this year.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 4.5 points or more, the Cowboys have a 4-0 record against the spread.

The Cowboys have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Wyoming games this season is 4.2 fewer points than the point total of 49 in this outing.

Broncos vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 29.7 30.9 31 21 28.8 38.3 Wyoming 26.3 25.6 29.4 22.8 18.5 32.5

