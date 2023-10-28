Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Other FCS Power Rankings

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
  • Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

3. Delaware

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
  • Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
  • Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
  • Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

6. Campbell

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
  • Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

7. Elon

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
  • Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Towson

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
  • Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Delaware
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
  • Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

10. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
  • Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

11. Richmond

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
  • Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Campbell
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

12. Hampton

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
  • Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

13. Maine

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
  • Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

14. NC A&T

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
  • Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel:

