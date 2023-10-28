On Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Devin Shore going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 47 games last season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Shore produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.