Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Wyoming Cowboys versus the Boise State Broncos, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 9 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)

Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hornet Stadium

Hornet Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

