Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:48 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Wyoming Cowboys versus the Boise State Broncos, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 9 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)
Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hornet Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
