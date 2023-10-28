Fans watching from Idaho will have their eyes on the Wyoming Cowboys versus the Boise State Broncos, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 9 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)

Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hornet Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.