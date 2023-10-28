According to our computer projection model, the Montana State Bobcats will defeat the Idaho Vandals when the two teams play at Kibbie Dome on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Idaho vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-3.9) 62.1 Montana State 33, Idaho 29

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals put together a 9-2-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have covered each spread they have faced this year (3-0-0).

One of the Bobcats' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Vandals vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 33.6 22.0 28.5 25.0 35.6 20.8 Montana State 45.0 18.7 54.3 20.3 32.7 16.7

