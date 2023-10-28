When the Sacramento State Hornets square off against the Idaho State Bengals at 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Hornets will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacramento State (-6.1) 58.4 Sacramento State 32, Idaho State 26

Week 9 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Bengals games went over the point total three out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have one win against the spread this season.

The Hornets have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

Bengals vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacramento State 30.1 24.9 31.7 26.0 29.0 24.0 Idaho State 29.7 38.4 31.3 34.3 28.5 41.5

