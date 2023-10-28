Big Sky foes match up when the Sacramento State Hornets (5-2) and the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hornet Stadium.

Sacramento State ranks 32nd in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (24.9 points allowed per game) this year. Idaho State ranks 34th in points per game (29.7), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FCS with 38.4 points allowed per contest.

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Idaho State vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Idaho State Sacramento State 415.7 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (34th) 457.3 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.1 (63rd) 75 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (30th) 340.7 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.9 (33rd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has recored 1,753 passing yards, or 250.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.2% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Hays, has carried the ball 39 times for 197 yards (28.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Soujah Gasu has taken 32 carries and totaled 146 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 108 yards through the air .

Chedon James' 629 receiving yards (89.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 catches on 77 targets with six touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has 41 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 608 yards (86.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Alfred Jordan Jr.'s 32 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 357 yards (51 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,586 yards, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Ezra Moleni has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 273 yards (39 per game).

Jared Gipson's team-leading 333 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 18 targets) with one touchdown.

Devin Gandy has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Carlos Hill's 24 receptions have turned into 281 yards and two touchdowns.

