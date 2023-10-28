The Idaho Vandals (5-2) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Montana State Bobcats (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho ranks 31st in scoring defense this year (22.0 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FCS with 33.6 points per game. Montana State has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks best in points per game (45.0) and 11th-best in points surrendered per game (18.7).

Idaho vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Idaho Montana State 437.9 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.1 (1st) 302.9 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (29th) 183.7 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (1st) 254.1 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.1 (85th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has racked up 1,652 yards (236.0 ypg) on 118-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 179 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 112 times for 675 yards (96.4 per game), scoring 11 times.

Nick Romano has carried the ball 56 times for 323 yards (46.1 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 111 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Hayden Hatten has hauled in 45 receptions for 564 yards (80.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jermaine Jackson has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 52.3 yards per game.

Terez Traynor's 16 grabs are good enough for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has thrown for 733 yards on 44-of-79 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 521 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Jared White has run for 471 yards across 52 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. paces his team with 252 receiving yards on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Treyton Pickering has 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 204 yards (29.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ty McCullouch has racked up 186 reciving yards (26.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

