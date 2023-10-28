Can we anticipate Jared McCann finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

