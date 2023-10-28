Jazz vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 28
The Utah Jazz (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Footprint Center, take on the Phoenix Suns (1-1). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-5.5)
|-
|-225
|+180
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) last season while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They had a +170 scoring differential and outscored opponents by two points per game.
- The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 118 (24th in the NBA).
- Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Utah won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.
Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+25000
|+15000
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+300
|-
