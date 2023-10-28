The Utah Jazz (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Footprint Center, take on the Phoenix Suns (1-1). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-5.5) - -225 +180

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) last season while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They had a +170 scoring differential and outscored opponents by two points per game.

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 118 (24th in the NBA).

Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Utah won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +25000 +15000 - Suns +650 +300 -

