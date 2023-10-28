On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Information

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averaged 25.6 points last season, plus 1.9 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson recorded 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 72% from the floor.

John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists last season.

Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Drew Eubanks posted 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bol Bol collected 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jazz vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Jazz 113.6 Points Avg. 117.1 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118 46.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.4% Three Point % 35.3%

