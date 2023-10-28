The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponent combined to hit the over 49 out of 82 times last year.

The Jazz covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, Utah won 18 out of the 45 games, or 40%, in which it was the underdog.

The Jazz had a record of 6-19 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Utah.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz were better against the spread on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0) last year.

Utah's games went above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).

The Jazz scored 5.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Suns conceded (111.6).

Utah went 41-17 versus the spread and 34-24 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points last season.

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Suns 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 41-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-7 34-24 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 21-7 118 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 17-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-22 15-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-17

