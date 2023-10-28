Jazz vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|-
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponent combined to hit the over 49 out of 82 times last year.
- The Jazz covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
- Last season, Utah won 18 out of the 45 games, or 40%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Jazz had a record of 6-19 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Utah.
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz were better against the spread on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0) last year.
- Utah's games went above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).
- The Jazz scored 5.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Suns conceded (111.6).
- Utah went 41-17 versus the spread and 34-24 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points last season.
Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)
|Jazz
|Suns
|117.1
|113.6
|7
|17
|41-17
|20-7
|34-24
|21-7
|118
|111.6
|24
|6
|17-4
|36-22
|15-6
|41-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
